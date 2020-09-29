Sept. 29: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Sept. 29. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We find ourselves underneath a deep trough of low pressure heading into the month of October.
This will allow cold Canadian air to seep into Region 8, sending overnight lows into the mid-40s and afternoon highs near 70°F.
A cold front on Thursday will only reinforce this unseasonably cool and dry fall weather.
News Headlines
Six months after a tornado hit Jonesboro, a severely-damaged apartment building remains untouched, and neighbors want to know why.
Meanwhile, the owners of a long-standing tire shop swept away by the tornado say they should be in their new digs by next summer.
A man accused of robbing a Jonesboro drug store made his first appearance before a judge.
