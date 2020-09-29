Study shows Arkansas has one of lowest census self-response rates in the country

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Recent studies show Arkansas has one of the lowest self-response rates for the census, but if you haven’t filled it out yet, you have until Monday, Oct. 5, to do so.
Each person that fills out the census translates to over $30,000 worth of funding over the course of ten years. The Census Bureau estimates that over 98 million households have self-responded across the U.S.
However, that means around 14 million households remain unaccounted for. Many of those live in hard-to-reach areas with little internet access.
In Arkansas, the state ranks 43rd with a 60.3% self-response rate. Greene County is fourth among the state in the self-response rate at 67%. Craighead County is eleventh at 64.9%.
Volunteers knocked two birds with one stone Tuesday night by registering people to vote, and helping them fill out the census in north Jonesboro.
Mallory Hill, a volunteer of the drive, said the census is near and dear to her heart.
“When I learned that money for communities is given back through the people that are counted, and that’s how funds are allocated, it was a win-win, [and] I decided to come on out and just be a part of that,” Hill said.
“We’re out here just volunteering just to make sure that everybody knows to come out, fill your census out by the deadline. It’s a great opportunity to be able to help your community out.”
Organizers and volunteers were holding up signs outside of the community center, walking people through the census, and through registering to vote.
If you haven’t done it already, Hill encourages you to fill out the census.
To do it online, head over to my2020census.gov. The process should take a maximum of ten minutes.
You can also reach to your city officials for help in getting counted.
