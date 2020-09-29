Suicide resources for veterans in NE Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Military suicides have risen 20 percent this year, according to a report.
The pandemic has taken a toll on both active members and veterans.
Because of the pandemic, they are struggling with isolation. Violent behavior has also spiked.
The Beck Center for Veterans at Arkansas State has several resources for veterans experiencing suicide idealization.
First, the center evaluates each situation. Then, they find the best treatment options, rather it is an in-patient or out-patient mental help.
They also have several free classes and groups including:
• Military Order of the Purple Hearts- meetings pending.
• Combat Veteran Support Group- Thursdays at noon. Meet over the phone.
• Disabled American Veterans- meetings pending.
• PTSD Therapy and Support Group- Tuesdays at 1:20 pm via zoom.
• Anger Management Group- Mondays at 7:00 pm and Tuesdays at 2:00 pm
• “Music is a Healer”/Guitar Class- Thursdays at 6:00 pm. Classes begin October 1st.
• Stress Management Group- Thursdays at 10:00 am. Classes begin October 1st.
• Time Management Group- Fridays at 1:00 pm. Meetings begin October 2nd.
• Student Veteran Organization- Second Monday of every month at 2 pm.
• Service Dog Class- Tuesdays at 6:30 pm. Classes begin October 6th.
All classes are free and available to all veterans. You do not have to be an Arkansas State University student.
All in-person classes have a Zoom option. If you have a specific interest, center leaders will work with you to make the class.
If you would like to enroll in a class, call 870-972-2624
Veterans say that the center has changed their life for the better. For them, it’s a place that makes them feel comfortable and at home. They say that everyone there makes the time to sit down and really listen.
National Guard veteran Nathan Greer says, “I attribute my success at Arkansas State University to the Beck Pride Center. There would be times when I had trouble with work, homework, or I was just feeling down, and the Beck Pride Center was always a place that I could come. Mrs. Lynda would always talk to me, as a veteran, as a student."
Navy veteran Patrick Goza says, “The biggest part for me was, it gives me a place to go outside my house, so I’m not locked up all the dang time. If you do that, you stay stagnant, and that’s when depression sets in, and anxiety tops that. The next thing you know, you’re way off in left field where you shouldn’t be. Coming to these classes gives me the opportunity, on top of just whenever I want to come up here.”
Beck Center for Veterans Director, Lynda Nash says that if you have a gut feeling that a veteran is struggling, just ask them how they are doing.
It may be a difficult conversation to have, but issues can come out months and even years after veterans come home.
The next step is to make calls and seek help.
To find more information about the Beck Center for Veterans, click here.
Need help? Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255)
Military veterans press 1.
Individuals can also go to: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/talk-to-someone-now and veterans can go to woundedwarriorproject.org or call the project’s resource center at 888-997-2586.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.