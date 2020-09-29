Suicide resources for veterans in NE Arkansas

Navy veteran Patrick Goza says, “The biggest part for me was, it gives me a place to go outside my house, so I’m not locked up all the dang time. If you do that, you stay stagnant, and that’s when depression sets in, and anxiety tops that. The next thing you know, you’re way off in left field where you shouldn’t be. Coming to these classes gives me the opportunity, on top of just whenever I want to come up here.”