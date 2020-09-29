Two found dead in Fayetteville apartment identified

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people found dead inside of a Fayetteville apartment Tuesday morning have been identified.
According to our content partner KNWA, the two people identified are Ryu Wada, 29, and Chloe Vaught, 24. Both were found dead from gunshot wounds.
Vaught’s grandmother said she was going to Arkansas State University to become a doctor.
Their bodies will be sent to a crime lab for an autopsy.
Police say evidence found leads them to believe this was an isolated incident.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.