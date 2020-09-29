Wynne wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/25/20)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 25th.
Over 2,394 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Wynne (37%) beats Hoxie by 149 votes, Westside was 3rd, Rivercrest 4th.
Jayden Potter heads outside, spin cycles not once but twice. Potter breaks free and he’s gone for a 55 yard touchdown. The Yellowjackets beat Brookland 42-17 to move to 4-0.
Yarnell’s will donate 200 dollars to the Wynne booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.
