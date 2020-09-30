A-State football & UCA set for 2:30pm kickoff on October 10th

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football will have an afternoon kickoff for their home opener.
The Red Wolves announced that their October 10th game with Central Arkansas will kick at 2:30pm. The in-state matchup will be streamed on ESPN3.
2-1 UCA is ranked #11 in FCS, they‘ll face perennial power North Dakota State on Saturday.
1-1 A-State is earning votes in the AP & Coaches Polls. They’ll face Coastal Carolina Saturday in the Sun Belt opener. Kickoff is at 11:00am on ESPN2.
