AG Rutledge files suit against Fayetteville health center, over COVID-19 therapies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northwest Arkansas health center fraudulently promoted stem cell and ozone therapies as a way to combat COVID-19, Arkansas' Attorney General said Wednesday.
According to a media release from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, her office filed a suit against Arkansas Regenerative Medical Center, LTD; Sarah Knife Chief, M.D. and chiropractor Serge Francois, DC, under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, in Washington County Circuit Court.
Rutledge said in the release that the center promoted the therapies to the area’s Latino community.
“I will not allow Arkansans to fall prey to fraudulent COVID cures, especially when the scams take advantage of a language and cultural barrier. This business preyed on public fear and targeted a minority community for personal gain. I will continue to work to hold accountable those who exploit consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rutledge said.
Rutledge said the center, Chief and Francois also used a Hispanic radio station and a station DJ to talk about the issue.
“ARMC advertised on its website and Facebook page stem cell treatments and ozone therapy, claiming they were ‘very effective’ against COVID-19 and would allow employees to return to work more quickly,” Rutledge said. “Consumers were charged upwards of $3,000 for the useless treatments. The CDC states there are no known drugs or other therapeutics presently approved by the FDA to prevent or treat COVID-19.”
Under the law, Rutledge said state officials are seeking restitution for people impacted, as well as civil penalties, injunctive relief, fees and costs.
