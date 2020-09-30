Arkansas State volleyball opens the 2020 season this weekend

The matches, originally scheduled for Sept. 25-26 at the College Park Center in Arlington, were postponed after UTA contacted A-State informing them that they were unavailable to play the matches. In conjunction with the Sun Belt Conference, the two teams rescheduled the matches. Friday’s doubleheader includes start times at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., with Saturday’s series finale slated for a 1 p.m. first serve and all three matches will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.