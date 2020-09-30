Arkansas State volleyball opens the 2020 season this weekend

The Red Wolves are set to open the 2020 slate on Oct. 2, hosting in-state rival Little Rock for a Friday-Saturday two-match series. Friday’s tilt is slated for a 6 p.m. first serve at First National Bank Arena, with Saturday’s match set for 1 p.m. Both matches will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.
Arkansas State’s volleyball matches at UT Arlington that were postponed last week have been rescheduled for October 16-17 in Arlington.
The matches, originally scheduled for Sept. 25-26 at the College Park Center in Arlington, were postponed after UTA contacted A-State informing them that they were unavailable to play the matches. In conjunction with the Sun Belt Conference, the two teams rescheduled the matches. Friday’s doubleheader includes start times at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., with Saturday’s series finale slated for a 1 p.m. first serve and all three matches will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.
For up-to-date scheduling information, stay tuned to AStateRedWolves.com.
Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.
2020 Arkansas State Volleyball Schedule
Friday 6:00pm: vs. Little Rock (ESPN+)
Saturday 1:00pm: vs. Little Rock (ESPN+)
October 9th 11:00am: vs. ULM
October 9th 6:00pm: vs. ULM
October 10th 1:00pm: vs. ULM
October 16th 11:00am: at UT Arlington (ESPN+)
October 16th 6:00pm: at UT Arlington (ESPN+)
October 17th 1:00pm: at UT Arlington (ESPN+)
October 23rd 11:00am: at Louisiana
October 23rd 6:00pm: at Louisiana
October 24th 1:00pm: at Louisiana
October 30th 6:00pm: at Little Rock (ESPN+)
October 31st 1:00pm: at Little Rock (ESPN+)
November 6th 11:00am: vs. Texas State
November 6th 6:00pm: vs. Texas State
November 7th 1:00pm: vs. Texas State
November 20th - 22nd: Sun Belt Conference Tournament (Troy, Alabama)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.