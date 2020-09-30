Bite Squad looking to fill positions in Jonesboro

Bite Squad looking to fill positions in Jonesboro
(Source: Bitesquad_KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 30, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 8:01 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The food delivery and take out service Bite Squad is expanding in Jonesboro.

In a media release, Bite Squad said they are looking to fill 100 positions for drivers in Jonesboro and is extending the service hours from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. to allow customers more time to order from their favorite restaurants.

Those wanting to apply must have a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance, and a smartphone.

You must also be 18 years or older.

To apply, visit this link.

