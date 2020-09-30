Blytheville “Chili Cook-off” and “Truck or Treat on Main” canceled due to COVID-19

Blytheville “Chili Cook-off” and “Truck or Treat on Main” canceled due to COVID-19
A pair of events held each year in Blytheville has been canceled this year due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19. (Source: Shelby Smithson)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 30, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 5:44 PM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of events held each year in Blytheville has been canceled this year due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

According to a post on the Main Street Blytheville Facebook page, the “Chili Cook-off” and “Truck or Treat on Main” have been canceled.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this year’s “Chili Cook-off” and “Truck or Treat on Main," the post noted, “Due to growing concerns with COVID-19 we must look out for our community. This was a tough call but our health and safety is most important. Thank you all for your patience and understanding.”

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this year’s “Chili Cook-off” and “Truck or...

Posted by Main Street Blytheville on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.