Blytheville “Chili Cook-off” and “Truck or Treat on Main” canceled due to COVID-19

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of events held each year in Blytheville has been canceled this year due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19.
According to a post on the Main Street Blytheville Facebook page, the “Chili Cook-off” and “Truck or Treat on Main” have been canceled.
“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this year’s “Chili Cook-off” and “Truck or Treat on Main," the post noted, “Due to growing concerns with COVID-19 we must look out for our community. This was a tough call but our health and safety is most important. Thank you all for your patience and understanding.”
