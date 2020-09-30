Blytheville Public Schools work to reduce truancy

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An area school district is working to help reduce truancy within the district, seeing some success, while asking parents to help with the issue.
Blytheville had 97 students who did not return to school for either face-to-face instruction or virtual learning.
They have been tracking down students for the past few weeks.
By state law, students are to report to school within the first 10 days of the school year. The deadline was extended to September 30 this year due to the unforeseen pandemic, to allow time for school districts to make adjustments.
With the number of students that did show up being the highest thus far, it raised some concerns with the school board.
They began making phone calls and sending emails to parents, then proceeded to going door-to-door and leaving notices.
Superintendent Bobby Ashley wanted to ensure that all these students were accounted for.
“They’re more than a number to me and to our school. For every day that a student is not engaged, either virtually or face to face, that’s a day that they’re behind in their education," Ashley said.
According to Ashley, students and parents were saying that they were experiencing internet connection issues.
The district has found all but 11 to 12 students, which they are still tracking down.
