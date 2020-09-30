2 car crash kills Kennett man

KENNETT, MO. (KAIT) - A two-car crash in Kennett, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon injures one person and leaves one man dead.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report, Will Duboise, 77, from Kennett, was driving his car on Highway 412 around County Road 431 at 4:10 p.m on September 29.
Duboise pulled into the path of another car driven by Thomas Lyell, 44, of Holcomb, Missouri, and hit Lyell’s car.
Duboise was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lyell was taken by ambulance to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, MO.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.