Cardinals announce Wild Card Series roster

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cardinals announced its 28-man active roster for the best-of-three Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres.
The roster includes:
Pitchers (13)
- 92 – Génesis Cabrera, LHP
- 22- Jack Flaherty, RHP
- 65 – Giovanny Gallegos, RHP
- 36 – Austin Gomber, LHP
- 56 – Ryan Helsley, RHP
- 33 – Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP
- 21 – Andrew Miller, LHP
- 59 – Johan Oviedo, RHP
- 62 – Daniel Ponce de Leon, RHP
- 29 – Alex Reyes, RHP
- 50 – Adam Wainwright, RHP
- 30 – Tyler Webb, LHP
- 38 – Kodi Whitley, RHP
Catchers (3)
- 7 – Andrew Knizner
- 4 – Yadier Molina
- 32 – Matt Wieters
Infielders (7)
- 13 - Matt Carpenter
- 12 – Paul DeJong
- 19 – Tommy Edman
- 46 – Paul Goldschmidt
- 15 – Brad Miller
- 47 – Rangel Ravelo
- 16 – Kolten Wong
Outfielders (5)
- 48 – Harrison Bader
- 3 – Dylan Carlson
- 0 – Austin Dean
- 25 – Dexter Fowler
- 41 – Tyler O’Neill
