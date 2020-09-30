Football Friday Night (10/2/20)

By Chris Hudgison | September 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 6:59 PM
2020 marks the 27th season of Football Friday Night.
FFN Game of the Week: 4-0 Wynne prepares to host 3-1 Greene County Tech

Friday is Week 6 of FFN. Our Game of the Week is in the 5A East. 4-0 Wynne welcomes 3-1 Greene County Tech to Yellowjacket Stadium.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Matthew Schwartz on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night - October 2nd, 2020

Game of the Week: Greene County Tech at Wynne

Jonesboro at Sheridan

Valley View at Forrest City

Brookland at Nettleton

Westside at Blytheville

Batesville at Paragould

Highland at Trumann

Cave City at Rivercrest

Piggott at Osceola

Pocahontas at Gosnell

Palestine-Wheatley at Hoxie

Walnut Ridge at Harrisburg

McCrory at East Poinsett County

Earle at Marked Tree

Salem at Melbourne

