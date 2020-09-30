Four hurt after horse-drawn vehicle hit by truck

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Three juveniles and one adult were hurt when their horse-drawn vehicle was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday in Oregon County.
The crash happened on Highway E about three miles south of Alton around 8:30 Tuesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the horse-drawn vehicle being driven by a 16-year-old was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Virgil Park of Koshkonong.
The crash report said all four occupants in the horse-drawn vehicle were ejected.
Two juveniles, a 6-year-old and 10-year-old, along with 39-year-old Levi Hostetler of Alton were flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the horse-drawn vehicle was taken to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains with moderate injuries.
Park was not hurt in the crash.
