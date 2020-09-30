Lawrence County man sentenced to probation in kidnapping case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County man accused of sending a ransom note to a family member of a missing 13-year-old girl earlier this year, leading to a search for the girl, was sentenced this week to probation.
According to records on Arkansas Court Connect, Jammy Rhodes, 43, of Sedgwick received 72 months probation on a false imprisonment-1st degree charge Sept. 28 during a court appearance in Craighead County Circuit Court.
The records showed the sentence was part of a negotiated plea in the case.
As part of the negotiated plea, a no-contact order was issued in the case between Rhodes and the victim, and he shall forfeit any digital device seized in connection with the case or used in the commission of the crime.
He must also submit to mental health assessments and follow recommendations, the plea noted.
Rhodes was originally arrested April 22 by Jonesboro police on suspicion of kidnapping.
