Man arrested in sexual indecency with a child case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a sexual indecency with a child charge after Jonesboro police say he exposed himself to a child earlier this week.
Andrea Terrill Mitchell, 36, of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 28 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to a house on Smoot Drive to investigate.
Officers spoke to a family member of the child about the case.
“(Family member) stated that (victim) was getting ready for school when Andrea Mitchell exposed himself to her,” the affidavit noted. “(Victim) stated that she went to her room to get her key chain and when she came by Mitchell’s room, he asked her if she wanted to touch it.”
The victim then told police she saw Mitchell rubbing himself in a sexual manner, then took off running.
“(The victim) stated that Mitchell started to apologize to her and told her not to tell anybody,” the affidavit noted.
The victim then told the family member, police said.
A $50,000 bond was set for Mitchell, who will be arraigned Nov. 24 in circuit court.
