Man pleads guilty to hindering apprehension in murder case

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man was given 10 years probation this week for his role in connection with a 2016 double murder and robbery in Blytheville.
According to Arkansas Court Connect, Issac Branch, 29, of Blytheville pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to hindering apprehension in the case.
Branch, Chris Clay Jr., 22, of Blytheville and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested in Nov. 2016 in the deaths of Bahadur “Bob” Dhillon and Anthony Tramble at the Cherry Tree Food Mart.
Clay was sentenced in March to 30 years in prison on a first murder charge and 10 years in prison on a second murder and an aggravated robbery charge.
In Branch’s case, he was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, along with court costs and fees as part of the negotiated plea.
