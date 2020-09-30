2020 Mid-South Fair canceled

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Organizers of the 2020 Mid-South Fair announced Wednesday the cancellation of this year’s event.
The fair was scheduled for Oct. 22 through Nov. 1 at the Landers Center in Southaven.
Todd Mastry, executive director of the Landers Center, and Debra Pace Branan, president of the Mid-South Fair, broke the news in a Facebook post.
“After much discussion, we are saddened to announce the cancelation (sic) of the 2020 Mid-South Fair,” reads the statement. “The safety of our guests and employees is and always will be our top priority. The Mid-South Fair has a long-standing tradition of being family-friendly and community-oriented. Our decision is based on our commitment to both of those aspects."
The post goes on to say organizers are now turning their attention to the 2021 Mid-South Fair next fall.
“It is our goal to make it the best one yet,” reads the statement.
