Mo. workforce development programs receive more than $3.5M

“Workforce development programs are an invaluable tool for helping people get the skills they need to earn a good living, take care of their families and get ahead,” said U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. “The Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities program is creating more opportunities by providing reemployment and training assistance in areas where they’re needed most. As chairman of the appropriations subcommittee that started and funds this program, I’ll continue prioritizing resources for initiatives, like this one, that boost economic growth in rural areas.”