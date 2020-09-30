Nettleton tries ‘Flex Days’ for teachers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Nettleton School District works to help their teachers juggle teaching students on and off-campus by beginning a ‘flex day.’
Students will leave school early and give their teacher extra time to prepare lessons and work ahead.
A teacher’s work never stops but this is the harsh reality this school year for teachers so far.
“They’re having to go home and do videos, and prepare work for those kids who are off-site. They’re spending a lot of time that would normally be with their family trying to continue to help our students,” Superintendent Dr. Karen Curtner explained.
On Wednesdays, starting Oct. 7, students will leave at noon and head home. Teachers will then stay and keep on working.
Curtner said they noticed other schools want teachers to get some relief.
“It’s been really hard. It’s been stressful, it’s created some anxiety. You couple that with worrying about testing positive for COVID or being quarantined. It’s just unprecedented times," Curtner said.
On the flex day, buses will run their routes at this time. Kids whose parents aren’t at home can stay at school and receive enrichment courses.
Students on each campus will be at a specific location under supervision. They can do their work on their devices provided by the school.
Curtner said math, language arts, and remedial programs will be accessible by students. She added this is only for on-site students.
The school plans to periodically review how the flex day goes. They plan to seek input from teachers, administrators, and the community.
NPS plans to send out a note to parents Mon., Oct. 5, detailing more on the flex day.
