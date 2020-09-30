No COVID-19 cases reported at Craighead County jail, officials say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The work of county officials to use quarantine protocol has helped to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases at the Craighead County jail to zero, after an outbreak earlier this year.
Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Wednesday that there are no reports of COVID-19 cases at the jail.
Officials said back in August that 53 cases were reported after an inmate who was booked into the jail on July 25 became symptomatic.
However, Rolland said the number could go back up considering the fact that the jail is continually taking in prisoners.
