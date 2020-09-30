Record setters Sodoma & McClure key to 4-0 start for Arkansas State Women’s Soccer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s soccer is 4-0 for the first time ever.
Two record setters are key for the first place Red Wolves. Senior Sarah Sodoma is synonymous with scoring. Last week she became the A-State all-time leader with career goals number 24 & 25.
Megan McClure is known for her artwork as much as clean sheets. She didn’t allow a goal in 2 games last week, McClure is the A-State all-time leader with 14 career shutouts.
Arkansas State will host Little Rock Thursday afternoon. Kickoff is at 3:00pm at the A-State Soccer Complex. The Sun Belt rivalry matchup will be streamed on ESPN+.
