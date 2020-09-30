Virtual meeting on I-555 extension in Craighead County now set

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People now have the opportunity to let their opinions be known on a proposal to extend I-555 from Highway 49 to Highway 91 in Jonesboro, state transportation officials said Wednesday.
A virtual public involvement meeting is being held until 4:30 p.m., Oct. 11, on the proposal.
Officials said residents will be able to listen, view meeting materials and provide written statements on the plan.
People interested in participating in the meeting can visit here for more information.
Also, people without access to the internet can call ARDOT at 501-569-2111 to learn more about the project.
