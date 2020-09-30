Walmart looks to airports as inspiration of new store layout

Walmart looks to airports as inspiration of new store layout
This July 2020 photo provided by Walmart shows the bright signage and Walmart logos from the parking lot outside the Walmart Supercenter in Springdale, Ark. Walmart is getting inspiration from the airport terminal as it revamps the layout and signage of its stores to speed up shopping and better cater to smartphone-armed customers. (Mark Steele + FITCH/Courtesy of Walmart via AP) (Source: Mark Steele + FITCH)
By Associated Press | September 30, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 12:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is getting inspiration from the airport terminal as it revamps the layout and signage of its stores to speed up shopping and better cater to smartphone-armed customers.

In this July 2020 photo provided by Walmart, a woman looks at her smartphone near a digital store directory inside the Walmart Supercenter in Springdale, Ark. Walmart is getting inspiration from the airport terminal as it revamps the layout and signage of its stores to speed up shopping and better cater to smartphone-armed customers. (Mark Steele + FITCH/Courtesy of Walmart via AP)
In this July 2020 photo provided by Walmart, a woman looks at her smartphone near a digital store directory inside the Walmart Supercenter in Springdale, Ark. Walmart is getting inspiration from the airport terminal as it revamps the layout and signage of its stores to speed up shopping and better cater to smartphone-armed customers. (Mark Steele + FITCH/Courtesy of Walmart via AP) (Source: Mark A Steele)

The nation’s largest retailer said that the look, which includes signs with bold dimensional typeface spotlighting sections, is currently in one store.

It will be rolled out to 200 stores by early next year and add another 800 stores by early 2022.

Walmart says it was working on a new store layout a year ago.

But the pandemic accelerated those efforts as customers are increasingly focused on contactless shopping amid safety concerns.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.