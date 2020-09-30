Walmart looks to airports as inspiration of new store layout

This July 2020 photo provided by Walmart shows the bright signage and Walmart logos from the parking lot outside the Walmart Supercenter in Springdale, Ark. Walmart is getting inspiration from the airport terminal as it revamps the layout and signage of its stores to speed up shopping and better cater to smartphone-armed customers. (Mark Steele + FITCH/Courtesy of Walmart via AP) (Source: Mark Steele + FITCH)