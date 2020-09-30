What you need to know Sept. 30

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Region 8 will close the book on the month of September with a cold front moving through this evening.
We won’t see any rain from it, although winds will gusts as high as 30mph throughout your Wednesday.
We’ll have a big swing in temperatures today under a sunny sky.
Overnight lows are set to fall into the mid-40s in the next few days and afternoon highs fail to reach 70°F.
Our next cold front is set to deliver a quarter-inch of rain Saturday night, followed by cool and dry October weather through the middle of next week.
News Headlines
The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night.
A southeast Missouri family mourns the shooting death of a loved one.
One Jonesboro woman recently graduated from the Jonesboro Urban Renewal and Housing Authority’s Family Self-Sufficient Program.
The Beck Center for Veterans at Arkansas State has several resources for veterans experiencing suicide idealization.
