89-year-old farmer still working after months in the hospital

“I told the guy who was working with me, I said, ‘I don’t need that walker. I can walk over to that sign and back.’ He said, ‘You can’t either.’ I said, ‘I can too.’ He said, ‘Let’s see you do it.’ so I just walked over to the sign and back. I really didn’t know if I could or not, but I thought I could, and I did. I made it over there and back.”