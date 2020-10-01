Arkansas panel recommends computer science requirement

By Associated Press | October 1, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 4:00 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas panel is recommending the state require a computer science credit in order to graduate high school.

The Arkansas Computer Science and Cybersecurity Task Force included the recommendation in a report it submitted Thursday to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The task force looked at ways to expand computer science education. A 2015 measure Hutchinson signed into law requires every public high school to offer computer science.

The task force’s report also recommended that every public high school have a computer science teacher. Hutchinson also announced the state will increase high-speed broad capacity at its public schools.

