Arkansas panel recommends computer science requirement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas panel is recommending the state require a computer science credit in order to graduate high school.
The Arkansas Computer Science and Cybersecurity Task Force included the recommendation in a report it submitted Thursday to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
The task force looked at ways to expand computer science education. A 2015 measure Hutchinson signed into law requires every public high school to offer computer science.
The task force’s report also recommended that every public high school have a computer science teacher. Hutchinson also announced the state will increase high-speed broad capacity at its public schools.
