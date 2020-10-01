Arkansas reports spike in coronavirus cases, 15 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported a spike in new coronavirus cases, confirming 921 new cases and finding 203 probable new cases in its latest daily report.
The new cases reported Thursday of the virus that causes COVID-19 brought to 81,531 the number of confirmed cases and 3,290 probable cases since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health on Thursday said 15 new COVID-19 fatalities brought the state’s death toll since the pandemic began to 1,384, including both confirmed and probable cases.
Figures from Johns Hopkins University show that the state ranks sixth in the country for new cases per capita.
