Arkansas State women’s soccer beats Little Rock, improves to 5-0 in 2020

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Freshmen have been one of several factors to Arkansas State’s historic start in women’s soccer. Thursday was no different.
Abigail Miller scored in the 2nd half as the Red Wolves beat Little Rock 1-0. Sarah Sodoma was credited with the assist. A-State improves to 5-0 overall, 4-0 in Sun Belt play. The five game winning streak is the longest in program history.
Megan McClure extended her A-State record with her 15th career shutout. She made 3 saves in the victory.
The Red Wolves travel to ULM on Sunday. Kickoff is at 12:00pm.
