Deadly shooting under investigation in New Madrid, Mo.

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid Police Department is investigating an early morning deadly shooting.
Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, to a home in the city in reference to a possible shooting.
When they arrived, officers found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
The man later died at the home.
The victim’s name is not being released at this time. Authorities are in the process of notifying family.
Police said the shooting suspect was still at the home when officers arrived.
He was taken into custody and is being held on pending charges.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the New Madrid County Coroner’s Office is assisting the New Madrid Police Department and the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.
