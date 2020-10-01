Former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday arrested again on theft charge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday faces a theft charge after an investigation by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
Holliday, 32, of Jonesboro was arrested around 12:10 p.m. Thursday and released around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on a theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 charge, according to an online booking sheet from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the theft charge stems from a July 1 report about missing funds from the Northeast Arkansas Leadership Business Council.
The affidavit noted that between $15,000 and $20,000 was supposed to be in the account, but Holliday allegedly withdrew or transferred all but $6.78 from the account.
Officials with the council spoke with deputies about the situation.
“The two told me that between membership fees, club dues and money raised in a fundraiser, there should be between $15,000 and $20,000 in the account as none should have been spent. The business account for NEALBC was set up with First National Bank. The NEALBC has learned there is only $6.78 in the account,” the affidavit noted.
Holliday was the only person listed on the bank account, deputies said in the affidavit.
Deputies later got a search warrant and found out Holliday deposited $13,975 into the account, officials said.
“Over a period of time, he withdrew and/or transferred all but $6.78 from the account into other accounts belonging to him. Holliday did not have permission from the NEALBC to do so,” the affidavit noted.
Craighead County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Aaron Davis said the investigation is separate from an ongoing investigation into Holliday, who faces theft, forgery and abuse of office charges.
Holliday appeared Thursday in front of a judge for a probable cause hearing in the theft case.
He was released on his own recognizance and is awaiting a circuit court date.
