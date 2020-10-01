Hosts of Blytheville house party could face charges, police say

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police received several complaints last weekend about a loud house party on the corner of Summit Street and Robindale Road.
Neighbors were complaining about loud music, engines revving, and tires screeching,
According to the police report, police arrived on the scene, with the roadways being blocked by cars illegally parked on the road and over 150 people standing around.
Party goers were asked to leave, but they refused and continued to party. Police then proceeded to dispatch a tow truck in route to the neighborhood.
Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson says that the underlying issue is not that there was a party, but rather, the party disturbed the peace of other neighbors.
“If you’re going to have a party and a get together, that’s fine. We all want to do that. We all want to have guests over to our house, but there’s a reasonableness that everybody should and when it exceeds that, then they may be in violation of the law,” said Chief Thompson.
Chief Thompson advises that if people are going to have gatherings, everyone should be wearing face masks, and the gatherings should not be too large to accommodate the house or venue or too noisy to disturb neighbors.
No arrests have been made yet. Blytheville police and the city attorney are working to determine charges for the hosts responsible for the party.
