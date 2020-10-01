Jonesboro man accused of raping girl on camping trip

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl told investigators he apologized to her but still wanted to have sex with her again.
Jerry Donald Busch, 63, turned himself in to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Sept. 30, on one charge of rape.
According to a news release from Sheriff John Montgomery, Busch engaged in sexual contact with the girl on July 1 during a camping trip to Lake Norfork.
The victim told investigators Busch had given her alcohol while they were on a boat during the day. Later, at a camper, she said she awoke to find him performing sexual acts on her.
“The victim stated that Busch apologized later to her for his conduct,” the sheriff said. “But told her he would like to have sex with her again.”
The victim’s mother later reported the incident to the sheriff’s office and the investigation began.
During interviews with two acquaintances of Busch’s, including the victim’s father, both reportedly said Busch admitted to his sexual conduct with the victim.
On Sept. 4, detectives interviewed Busch at the sheriff’s office.
According to the news release, Busch told investigators he was “so intoxicated” that he had no recollection of what happened after he and the victim returned to the camper.
“Busch did admit to the investigator that he had apologized to the victim the next day for ‘whatever’ had happened but told her he still wanted to have sex with her again,” the sheriff said.
Detectives forwarded the information from the investigation to the prosecuting attorney who filed a charge of rape and first-degree child endangerment against Busch. A judge then issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
After turning himself in, Busch was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center then later released on a $75,000 bond.
His first appearance in circuit court is set for Oct. 15.
