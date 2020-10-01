Local Health Units to stay open late on Tuesday, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The threat of both COVID-19 and the flu has the Arkansas Department of Health keeping local health units open even longer on Tuesdays every week.
According to a media release from ADH, the health units will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The plan allows medical staff to focus on flu vaccinations and COVID-19 tests.
Officials said flu vaccinations will be offered on a walk-in basis, with no appointment needed, while appointments should be made for COVID-19 tests by calling the health unit.
The health units are open in every county, and officials also went on social media Thursday to discuss the change.
The health units will keep their regular hours during the rest of the week.
