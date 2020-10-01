Lyon College intends to have a residential spring semester following all-virtual Fall

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon College was the only higher learning institution in Northeast Arkansas to go 100 percent virtual for the fall semester and come February, they plan to welcome their students back.
“It’s very quiet here and this is a beautiful campus, but it’s extendedly lonely. We miss our students," Provost and Dean of Faculty Melissa Taverner said.
School is in session but only 20 students of more than 600 are currently on campus. Those students approved to stay due to “compelling needs.” However, all students are virtual.
Lyon College announced Thursday through an internal email that the college plans to have a residential semester this Spring.
“We began planning for social distancing, we began planning for reduce capacity in our classrooms, we began planning for testing, we began planning for the whole thing," Taverner said.
Taverner says the planning started back in April with the intention of students returning in the fall. But an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the county and region caused a pivot over to all-virtual learning.
The college released that a COVID-19 Task Force has taken several actions to efficiently prepare for a residential semester. A few of them are listed below:
- Observed the challenges of colleges that returned to in-person instruction and based off those observations, developed policies for returning to campus designed to avoid such challenges, such as the need for additional quarantine space;
- Arranged a team of three registered nurses and a COVID Coordinator position to coordinate testing and contact tracing;
- Entered a partnership with the COVID Health Project to ensure the College has accurate and ample COVID-19 tests available for students, faculty, and staff for the spring semester;
- Planned and successfully conducted campus wide COVID-19 testing for faculty, staff, and any students remaining on campus, which the College intends to do again in segments when students return;
- Purchased PPE and medical supplies for students, faculty, and staff, including masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, and wall-mounted thermometers;
- Installed barriers and signage to enforce social-distancing, mask-wearing protocols, and size restrictions on groups and extracurricular activities; and
And now with the potential of over 600 students and more than 150 faculty and staff returning, Taverner says the biggest difference from the fall semester to spring is testing.
“We knew that we were going to have access to some testing in the fall, but we were not going to be able to access the rapid tests; the number we needed in order to keep our campus safe. So, that’s going to be the big hallmark of what we are doing," Taverner said. "We are going to have all of these other plans that we have in place, but we are going to do intake testing and we are going to do regular surveillance testing on a regular basis for everyone on campus.”
She added safety is important for not only the students but also the surrounding community; saying it’s never to early too plan ahead especially with the many moving pieces.
Taverner confirmed they do have plans in place if the school cannot transition to a residential semester, but they are hoping the conditions are right to make it happen.
