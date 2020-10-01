Lyon College returning to campus spring semester

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - After what President W. Joseph King called a “strange and difficult time,” Lyon College in Batesville plans to be in residence for the Spring 2021 semester.
In an internal memo shared Thursday, Oct. 1, King said the college’s COVID-19 task force had taken several actions to “efficiently prepare for a residential semester.”
Among the changes, he said the task force had arranged a team of three registered nurses and a COVID coordinator to coordinate testing and contact tracing.
Lyon has also partnered with the COVID Health Project to ensure it has accurate and ample tests available for students, faculty, and staff for the spring semester.
The college has also purchased PPE and medical supplies, including masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, and wall-mounted thermometers, and installed barriers and signage to enforce social distancing.
King stated they have begun using the CampusClear app which requires all campus members to screen themselves daily.
“Those are just a few of the actions we’ve taken to prepare for students' return. More are in the works," King said. “As always, our goal is to bring everyone back to a safe learning and living environment, and we will adapt as necessary to this ever-changing situation.”
King commended students, faculty, and staff for their resilience as they endured “this strange and difficult time.”
“We did not want a virtual fall semester, yet you prepared and adapted, making this the best virtual semester possible at Lyon College,” he said. “While we have persevered, I recognize we are all eager to return to campus life, even if it’s in a new normal.”
King assured the Lyon community their safety was his top priority, and that the pandemic remains a “fluid situation.”
