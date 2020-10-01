Man sentenced to 130 years in prison for deadly fast-food fight

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who shot and killed a woman over a fast-food order will spend the next 130 years in prison.
A Mississippi County jury found Andra Crockett guilty of first-degree battery and first-degree murder Wednesday in the 2019 shooting death of 37-year-old Priscilla Aldridge.
According to Blytheville police, on March 5, 2019, Crockett argued with Aldridge and his brother, Kelvin Thomas, over a fast-food order before he shot them.
The two victims were taken to a local hospital where Aldridge later died.
Two days later Crockett surrendered to police.
In addition to the murder charge, the jury also found Crockett guilty of first-degree battery.
On Wednesday, Judge Ralph Wilson, Jr. sentenced Crockett to 75 years in prison for the murder charge and another 40 years on the battery charge, with a 15-year enhancement added for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Crockett will serve 1,560 months (130 years) in the Arkansas Department of Corrections minus 573 days for time served in jail.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.