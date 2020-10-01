More than half of residents test positive at Batesville nursing facility

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In Independence County, another Region 8 nursing and rehabilitation facility has been hit hard by COVID with more than half of its residents testing positive for the virus.
Out of 79 total residents, 41 have tested positive at The Springs at Batesville nursing facility and 27 of the 109 staff members are also positive.
When asked if this was alarming, Rachel Bunch, the Executive Director of the Arkansas Health Care Association, says testing has been increased.
“We don’t want anyone to have the virus, any case is too much and we don’t want to see that. At the same time, though, we’re in the middle of a global pandemic and these facilities are no different than, you know, schools or workplaces or hospitals. They house very vulnerable, elderly people though, who need 24/7, around the clock care, and the testing as it’s gotten better," Bunch said.
She says the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have asked their facilities to start testing more often in counties with a high positivity rate.
Depending on the area, facilities can be tested up to twice in a week.
“Our testing has gotten more sophisticated and more responsive with these new federal guidelines, and they’re following that and doing very regular testing in that building," Bunch said.
It is also a building that is one of several that has asymptomatic positive staff treating positive residents.
She says this is not unique and is approved by the federal government with certain guidelines, like a separate area for positive cases, a dedicated COVID-team and even a separate entrance for positive staff members.
Bunch confirmed if someone who is positive but asymptomatic becomes symptomatic on their shift or while they’re at work, the policies are that the worker goes home.
But, she says all staff members, no matter what part of the facility, they are working in are dealing with the most difficult thing they have all been through but so many are stepping up.
“Their dedication is real and it’s unwavering, and even in these hard and stressful times the top priority of this facility and the staff they’re what keeps them coming to work every day is to provide care for these residents. And these elderly patients that they have and I admire and respect them so much,” Bunch said.
