Oct. 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Oct. 1. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A broad surface high builds across the Central Plains for the very first day of October.
It won’t feel quite as warm today with highs in the low 70s and brisk northerly winds.
You’ll really feel that fall chill tonight as lows fall into the mid-40s.
Our early fall cooldown continues Friday into the weekend, where afternoon temperatures may not reach 70°F.
Showers increase Saturday night into Sunday with the next cold front.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Another Region 8 nursing home is coping with a COVID-19 outbreak after more than half of its residents tested positive for the coronavirus.
Fed up with frequent absentees, one local school district is turning to parents to step up.
After spending months in the hospital, a Region 8 farmer is back where he belongs: in the cab of a tractor.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.