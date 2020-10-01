Quake Lewellyn arraignment rescheduled until Oct. 29

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A Jonesboro man accused of capital murder, kidnapping and rape of a Jackson County woman earlier this year will now appear in court Oct. 29.
According to content partner KARK, the arraignment for Quake Lewellyn was scheduled to happen Thursday but was rescheduled.
Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas told KARK that work on the case is ongoing.
“We’re just continuing to do our job and continuing to work and working with the prosecutors trying to get everything put together,” Lucas said.
Officials also want to make sure that every "T" is crossed and every "I" is dotted in the case, Lucas said.
“Any case, not just this one but any case we work, we take our time to make sure everything is covered that needs covered and make sure we have all the information that we need,” Lucas said.
Officials said in August that the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s office ruled that the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, with the manner of death being homicide.
Lewellyn is being held without bond at the Randolph County jail, awaiting the arraignment date in the case.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.