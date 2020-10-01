Quick stop leads man to $100,000 winning ‘ride’

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A stop to fill up his ride took one Poplar Bluff man on a “Ride to Riches,” and $100,000.
Chad Berry recently stopped at the Munch N' Pump Green Forest Grocery, 2605 Township Line Rd. in Poplar Bluff, to get some gasoline.
While waiting to pay, he saw a new $5 Missouri Lottery “Ride to Riche$” scratchers ticket on display.
“I noticed it was a new ticket, so I decided I was going to buy that one,” Berry was quoted as saying in a Thursday news release.
Berry took the ticket out to his vehicle and began scratching.
He knew he was a winner after scratching the first number, but he didn’t realize just how much he had won.
“When I scratched the first one, I actually thought it just said $5 because I hadn’t scratched the whole thing,” he said. “Then I scratched the second one and $10,000.”
It was only after he had scratched off the entire ticket did Berry realize he had won a whopping $100,000.
Berry did not say how he would spend his newfound winnings.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.