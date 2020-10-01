Randolph County juvenile; two adults cited in animal cruelty case, officials say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - In Randolph County, a Facebook post led to a juvenile being cited for animal cruelty. The video shows one juvenile being given a taser by an adult to stun a dog on its left side, officials said in a police report Thursday.
According to the police report, the dog “reacted strongly, yelping then running away.”
The incident took place on Highway 251, just outside of Pocahontas.
As soon as the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office heard about it, the investigation immediately began.
Lieutenant Cecil Tackett led the investigation, and ultimately, the juvenile was cited with cruel mistreatment of an animal, and two adults were cited with contributing to the delinquency of the juvenile.
“Immediately when I saw that, I was just disturbed by that image that someone would do that to a dog," Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said. “We need to try to find people that are responsible for abusing animals. It’s not funny, it’s not amusing, it’s not entertainment, it’s a crime.”
Sheriff Bell says the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has a good working relationship with the NEA Humane Society and they work with local veterinarians on these cases.
He added that animals don’t have a voice, so the community and the Sheriff’s Office needs to step up for them when they are abused.
The juvenile who is accused of tasing the dog will appear in juvenile court with his parents. The two adults who were cited will appear in Randolph County District Court at a future date.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.