School switching to virtual learning

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - After recording positive COVID-19 tests in its sixth-grade building, the Newport School District announced it would pivot to virtual learning for the rest of the week.
Administrators stated while students are working from home, janitors will be working to deep clean the entire building.
“This is a precautionary measure,” the district stated in a Wednesday news release. “If your child was a close contact with the person that tested positive you will be contacted with further instructions about quarantine.”
Students who had no contact with the infected person will not receive a call. However, they will need to participate in virtual learning Thursday and Friday, Oct. 1-2.
According to the news release, administrators would update sixth-grade parents on Sunday on its plans to return to the building.
