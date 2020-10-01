SCOTUS to hear Arkansas case regulating PBMs Oct. 6

“Prior to the pandemic, in the prior two years, four percent, over 2,000, of all pharmacies closed their doors and were not replaced. So, that’s 2,000 fewer pharmacies that were available to consumers in previous years,” said Hoey. “We’ll continue to see that if there is not PBM reform. This would be the first volley into the beginning of PBM reform if the Supreme Court reverses the 8th Circuit. But, without that, there are some dire consequences for small businesses, for pharmacies, and for patients.”