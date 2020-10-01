Sun Belt reveals 2020-21 conference schedules for A-State men’s & women’s basketball

On Thursday, the Sun Belt Conference announced both men’s and women’s basketball league schedules.
With the new start date set for Nov. 25, non-conference competition is up to each institution and runs until Dec. 30. The conference regular season is set to begin Dec. 31 and wraps up Feb. 27, with men’s rivalry matchups slated for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Jan. 18).
The men’s schedule features 18 conference showdowns, while the women will play 16 league contests, culminating with the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments held March 5-8 in Pensacola, Florida.
A-State’s men open on the road at UT Arlington (Dec. 31) and Texas State (Jan. 2), while the women host both the Lady Mavericks (Dec. 31) and Bobcats (Jan. 2). The conference home opener for the head coach Mike Balado’s squad is slated for Jan. 7, hosting Appalachian State.
The first road test for Matt Daniel’s team is scheduled for Jan. 7 at Georgia State. On Saturday, Feb. 13, both Red Wolves teams are set to travel to Little Rock for a doubleheader at the Jack Stephens Center.
After the regular season, all teams will head down to Pensacola, Florida, for the conference tournaments held at Pensacola State College and at the Bay Center Arena.
Non-conference schedules will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned for 2020-21 ticket information.
2020-21 A-State Men’s Basketball Sun Belt Conference Schedule
Thurs., Dec. 31 – at UT Arlington
Sat., Jan. 2 – at Texas State
Thurs., Jan. 7 – APPALACHIAN STATE
Sat., Jan. 9 – COASTAL CAROLINA
Thurs., Jan. 14 – at Georgia State
Sat., Jan. 16 – at Georgia Southern
Mon., Jan. 18 – LITTLE ROCK
Thurs., Jan. 21 – UT ARLINGTON
Sat., Jan. 23 – TEXAS STATE
Thurs., Jan. 28 – at Louisiana
Sat., Jan. 30 – at ULM
Thurs., Feb. 4 – SOUTH ALABAMA
Sat., Feb. 6 – TROY
Sat., Feb. 13 – at Little Rock [DH w/ women’s game]
Thurs., Feb. 18 – at Appalachian State
Sat., Feb. 20 – at Coastal Carolina
Thurs., Feb. 25 – LOUISIANA
Sat., Feb. 27 – ULM
2020-21 A-State Women’s Basketball Sun Belt Conference Schedule
Thurs., Dec. 31 – UT ARLINGTON
Sat., Jan. 2 – TEXAS STATE
Thurs., Jan. 7 – at Georgia State
Sat., Jan. 9 – at Georgia Southern
Thurs., Jan. 14 – APPALACHIAN STATE
Sat., Jan. 16 – COASTAL CAROLINA
Thurs., Jan. 21 – at Texas State
Sat., Jan 23 – at UT Arlington
Thurs., Jan. 28 – LOUISIANA
Sat., Jan. 30 – ULM
Thurs., Feb. 4 – at South Alabama
Sat., Feb. 6 – at Troy
Sat., Feb. 13 – at Little Rock [DH w/ men’s game]
Sat., Feb. 20 – LITTLE ROCK
Thurs., Feb. 25 – at ULM
Sat., Feb. 27 – at Louisiana
2021 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule
Friday, March 5 – First Round
G1 (5 p.m.) – No. 8 vs. No. 9 (Pensacola State College)
G2 (5 p.m.) – No. 5 vs. No. 12 (Bay Center Arena)
G3 (7:30 p.m.) – No. 7 vs. No. 10 (Pensacola State College)
G4 (7:30 p.m.) – No. 6 vs. No. 11 (Bay Center Arena)
Saturday, March 6 – Quarterfinal
G5 (5 p.m.) – No. 1 vs. Winner of Game 1 (Bay Center Arena)
G6 (5 p.m.) – No. 4 vs. Winner of Game 2 (Pensacola State College)
G7 (7:30 p.m.) – No. 3 vs. Winner of Game 3 (Pensacola State College)
G8 (7:30 p.m.) – No. 2 vs. Winner of Game 4 (Bay Center Arena)
Sunday, March 7 – Semifinal (Bay Center Arena)
G9 (5 p.m.) – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
G10 (7:30 p.m.) – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
Monday, March 8 – Final (Bay Center Arena)
G11 (TBD) – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10
2021 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Schedule
Friday, March 5 – First Round
G1 (11:30 a.m.) – No. 8 vs. No. 9 (Pensacola State College)
G2 (11:30 A.m.) – No. 5 vs. No. 12 (Bay Center Arena)
G3 (2 p.m.) – No. 7 vs. No. 10 (Pensacola State College)
G4 (2 p.m.) – No. 6 vs. No. 11 (Bay Center Arena)
Saturday, March 6 – Quarterfinal
G5 (11:30 a.m.) – No. 1 vs. Winner of Game 1 (Bay Center Arena)
G6 (11:30 a.m.) – No. 4 vs. Winner of Game 2 (Pensacola State College)
G7 (2 p.m.) – No. 3 vs. Winner of Game 3 (Pensacola State College)
G8 (2 p.m.) – No. 2 vs. Winner of Game 4 (Bay Center Arena)
Sunday, March 7 – Semifinal (Bay Center Arena)
G9 (11:30 a.m.) – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
G10 (2 p.m.) – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
Monday, March 8 – Final (Bay Center Arena)
G11 (TBD) – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10
