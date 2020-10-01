Super Bowl winning QB Joe Theismann was guest speaker at Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting

Joe Theismann was the guest speaker Thursday at the Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. He spent 12 seasons with Washington & played in Super Bowl XVII & XVIII. Theismann won it all with Washington in 1982. He was AP’s NFL MVP in 1983, along with the AP Offensive Player of the Year, the Pro Bowl Player of the Game and selected to the All-NFL Team. Joe also had a decorated career with Notre Dame, he was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.