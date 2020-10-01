Tuga’s Project kicks off, to help NEA Baptist Center for Good Grief

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A project that helps a local center provide free counseling to anyone who has lost a loved one began a month-long fundraiser Thursday.
In its second year, Tuga’s Project is a fundraiser for the NEA Baptist Center for Good Grief.
The project, which continues until Oct. 31, raised $36,000 last year during the event. Officials said Thursday that 100% of the funds raised in the project will stay in the community to provide grief counseling services that are free.
Also, several area businesses are helping with the project this month.
The center opened in 2017, and officials say 525 people have been helped.
According to a media release, officials say the project was created in a unique way.
“Tuga, a plush comfort friend, was created by one of the center’s staff members and is given to kids and teens who receive counseling. Tuga, which means “grief or deep sorrow” in Croatian, is the perfect sized stuffed creature to hold as someone is grieving and mourning the loss of a loved one,” the release noted.
