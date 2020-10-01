TW Ayers versatility & mullet has Arkansas State flowing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State and Coastal Carolina will match up in the Sun Belt opener (Saturday 11:00am ESPN2).
Both teams have wins over the Big 12, both teams have unsung heroes with glorious mullets.
TW Ayers is feeling the flow for A-State in all 3 phases. Ayers was on special teams in 2018, and lined up at fullback in 2019. The Missouri native is one of the A-State headliners in 2020. TW had a receiving TD in the season opener at Memphis.
“Well, it was real exciting. I didn’t even know what to do afterwards, everybody was so excited for me. I didn’t even know how to react to it. It was just a lot of emotions. Cause it was one of those things, being a fullback you never know if you’re even going to get a touchdown. For it to come in the first game of the season was pretty exciting.”
TW found the QB for a sack in the Kansas State upset.
“It was the first series that I was in there. And I wasn’t expecting it to happen that quick. I felt confident in myself that I’d be able to go in and make some plays and do my job. But for it to go in and happen that quick, and get into the backfield and get that sack, it was really exciting.”
Ayers is known for his hair as much as his hits.
“Story about the mullet: I always wore real short haircut all throughout high school and everything. Came in here and got tired of having to cut it all the time. Ended up growing out a mullet just as a joke. And then it stuck and everybody started to like it. Just came my persona and just rolled with it from there.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.