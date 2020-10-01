Walnut Ridge official talks importance of filling out Census as deadline looms

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Census Bureau says the required population count will end next week, according to a tweet from the government organization.
Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp, who is a part of the Arkansas Complete Count Committee, a statewide coalition formed to ensure ‘a complete and accurate census in Arkansas’ says the census means a ton to a small city like Walnut Ridge.
Currently, Arkansas ranks 43rd in the US in self-response rate. In Lawrence County, that rate is 59 percent, which is below the national average. The county ranks 21st out of 75 counties in the state.
The good news is that despite the low self-response rate in the state, Arkansas ranks seventh in non-response follow-up. Despite this, it’s estimated that many haven’t filled out the Census.
Mayor Snapp says every census form filled out helps the city tremendously.
“Every person counts and every person’s going to impact the next 10 years," Snapp said. "This isn’t about me, at my age, this is about the kids, the grandkids, and the great-grandkids and how their future’s going to be adjusted in rural Arkansas.”
Snapp says Walnut Ridge has experienced much growth over the past five years, and the results of the Census could determine how much it will grow in the future.
The Census also has huge implications for federal funding in the state and in your community. Each person counted equates to over $30,000 a year that comes into the state.
Mayor Snapp encourages everyone to help out your community and fill out the census if you haven’t already. Either go to my2020census.gov, call 844-330-2020, or contact a city official for help in making sure you get counted.
